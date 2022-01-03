This dummy Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra gives us the best look at the upcoming flagship

Images of the black and white colourways of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have been found in the open. On Twitter, @hypark22 has posted a series of photos and short videos showing off the smartphone (albeit in dummy form).

Of course, these are mock units and not the actual working smartphone, but the pictures do show how the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could look in a user's hand, with its squared-off edges and more box-like form factor.

It is rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup will be announced in either January or February 2022. While there is no official announcement yet, the release of these smartphones will definitely be one that fans should keep their eyes peeled for.

As the rumour mill ramps up, might be good to take it all in with a pinch of salt.

