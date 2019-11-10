Dyson scraps electric car project, but Singapore will still play a role in company's growth

Electrical appliance giant Dyson announced on Thursday evening (Oct 10) its decision to scrap a £2.5 billion (S$4.3 billion) project to build electric cars. The plans had included its maiden electric car plant running in Singapore by 2021.

As Dyson’s decision not to pursue the electric vehicle business was taken at an early stage, the disruption to its operations and workforce in Singapore will be minimal, the Republic’s Economic Development Board (EDB) said in a statement on the same evening.

Inventor James Dyson, founder of the British company that is known for its vacuum cleaners, said in an e-mail to employees that its engineers had developed a “fantastic electric car” and “have been ingenious in their approach”.

But despite having “tried very hard throughout the development process”, the electric car could not hit the roads because it was not “commercially viable”.