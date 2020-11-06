Dyson's new Corrale high-tech hair straightener is now available in Singapore

Human hair was never meant to sit between two heated plates. Yet scores of us continue to do this to our hair every day, straightening, curling, or putting some other twist on it.

Dyson's new Corrale hair straightener is supposed to help with that, featuring flexible manganese copper alloy plates that cause less damage to your precious tresses.

Dyson says this is the only straightener to have flexing plates, which in turn allow the Corrale to style your hair without relying so much on heat.

Traditional straighteners with solid plates often result in your hair splaying out toward the end. In addition, they're less able to take control of your hair, which means that heat and tension is applied unevenly. This results in less consistent styling, where hair towards the edges is often neglected.

People end up having to do more passes over the same section to compensate for this, which results in greater exposure to heat and more damage to the hair.

On top of that, your hair ends up being squashed in the centre, where it's also more likely to overheat.

On the other hand, the Corrale's flexing plates "corrals" hair into the centre, forming "a nice oval". There are 15 micro-hinged segments that flex and adapt to the hair, reducing flyaway strands as well.

The flexing plate also applies heat and compression more evenly, and the Corrale is better at keeping all the hair in one place, so you don't have to straighten the same section multiple times to smooth it out.

The Corrale is also wireless, running off a built-in lithium-ion battery that can go from zero to 100 per cent within 70 minutes.

According to Dyson, it's good for about 30 to 60 minutes of use on a full charge, depending on the temperature setting.

Dyson offers three different temperatures to pick from - 165°C, 185°C, and 210°C - each suited to different hair types and styles. For instance, if you have coarser hair, you'd want to pick a higher setting.

And like the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Airwrap styler, the Corrale is equipped with Intelligent Heat Control technology, where the temperature is measured 100 times a second.

This tech then talks to a microprocessor, which ensures that the heating system and plates deliver precise, accurate heat in accordance with the setting you picked.

Finally, even though this is a wireless straightener, it can also be used corded with the magnetic charging cable. This could be useful for professional stylists who need to work on multiple clients.

The Dyson Corrale is now available in Singapore and is priced at $699. It is available in two colourways: Iron/Fuschia and Purple/Black. Both are available from Dyson direct at www.dyson.com.sg.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.