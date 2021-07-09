Dyson's new Micro 1.5kg vacuum cleaner is perfect for post-vaccination sore arms

Dyson has just launched a new compact lightweight vacuum cleaner called the Micro 1.5kg.

So-called because – you guessed it – it weighs 1.5kg, this vacuum cleaner is perfect for readers who might not have the strength or dexterity to manoeuvre Dyson's full-size vacuums.

According to Dyson, because most compact vacuums use smaller motors, they compromise on performance.

However, Dyson claims that its Micro 1.5kg delivers no loss in performance when compared to its larger siblings. The Micro 1.5kg vacuum provides the same 99.99per cent of filtration and no loss in suction power.

To do that, the Micro 1.5kg's Hyperdymium motor features a re-engineered circuit board with thicker copper windings to extract maximum performance from the vacuum's lighter battery.

The new Micro Fluffy head.

PHOTO: Dyson

And despite the lighter battery, Dyson claims the Micro 1.5kg will still provide up to 20 minutes of run time .

The Micro 1.5kg also features Dyson's smallest cyclone pack. It has eight root cyclones and Dyson has tweaked the geometry to maximise airflow and suction.

Also, it has an all-new Micro Fluffy head that's just 207mm wide – 45 per cent smaller than the Dyson V11's head. The Micro Fluffy head uses soft-woven nylon and anti-static carbon fibre elements to remove debris and dust.

Availability and pricing

The Dyson Micro 1.5kg is available now and it's priced at $599 . You can find it on Dyson's online store, and Dyson stores at Capitol Singapore and Westgate. You can also find it on the Dyson Flagship Store on Lazada from tomorrow.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.