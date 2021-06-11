Dyson's new Omni-glide is its most manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner yet

Dyson has just launched what it claims is its most manoeuvrable vacuum cleaner yet. This is the new Omni-glide .

The highlight of the Omni-glide is its freely rotating head. Dyson says it is the first omnidirectional Fluffy head – hence the name Omni-glide.

The head rotates 360 degrees thanks to four 360-degree castors and it has two motorised Fluffy rollers that pick up debris when it's moving forwards and backwards.

According to Dyson, the Omni-glide is equally adept at moving forwards and backwards as it is moving side to side.

The head is highly manoeuvrable.

PHOTO: Dyson

To help owners get to those hard-to-reach places, Dyson designed the head to be just 20.7cm wide.

The Omni-glide features all of Dyson's core vacuum technologies to ensure great suction. The Hyperdium motor spins at up to 105,000 rpm and generates forces of up to 98,000g to remove dust.

The Omni-glide also features five stages of filtration with ePTFE porous membranes that trap up to 99.99per cent of particles down to 0.3 microns in size.

To help clean all over the house, the Omni-glide transforms from a stick to a handheld vacuum cleaner. Dyson also provides additional tools to make it easy to clean all around the house and even your car.

The Omni-glide can be transformed into a handheld vacuum.

PHOTO: Dyson

Availability and pricing

The Dyson Omni-glide is priced starting at $649 and for $50 more, you can get the Omni-glide+ which comes in a special gold colourway and an additional light pipe crevice tool. This makes it one of Dyson's more affordable vacuum cleaners. It's available now at Dyson's online store and Dyson's stores at Capitol Singapore and Westgate.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.