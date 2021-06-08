E3 2021: The complete schedule guide for all press conferences & shows

This week will finally see E3 2021descend upon us. The limitations of reality have forced the annual convention of all things gaming to move into the digital space, but that will hardly dampen the excitement fans would have going into the second half of the year.

With plenty of press conferences and showcases to catch, the E3 2021 schedule is jam-packed. Thankfully, the majority of the shows will be on most social media platforms.

The likes of Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, and other big publishers will definitely make an appearance. With both the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles out in the wild, there are going to be some showstoppers making their debut one way or another.

The biggest question on our minds – “Will the much rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro make an appearance?”

To get a handle on things, you are going to need some help. Here’s a handy schedule guide to all things happening this week for E3 2021.

E3 schedule 2021 – dates & times

Date Scheduled Stream Time (GMT+8) How to Watch June 9 Battlefield 6 Reveal Event 10 PM LINK June 11 Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! 2 AM LINK June 12 Netflix Geeked Week 12 AM LINK June 12 Koch Primetime 3 AM LINK June 12 IGN Expo 4 AM LINK June 12 Guerrilla Collective Showcase & Wholesome Direct 11 PM LINK June 13 Ubisoft Forward 3 AM LINK June 14 Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase 1 AM LINK June 14 Square Enix E3 Conference 3:15 AM LINK June 14 PC Gaming Show TBA LINK June 15 Razer E3 Keynote 6 AM LINK June 16 Nintendo Treehouse Live 12 AM LINK June 17 Steam Next Fest 1 AM LINK July 23 EA Play Live TBA LINK

There you have it, the full E3 2021 schedule in all its glory. Should there be any changes or updates, we will tweak it accordingly to reflect that. Be sure to plan out how you are going to watch all the shows and absorb all that gaming goodness to start the second half of the year on the right foot!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.