E3 2021 will be broadcast on all major social media channels globally from Steam to WeChat

While E3 has always been a traditional B2B event, it would seem that global events have ushered in rapid change.

Working in partnership with folks from English and non-English social media channels, the Entertainment Software Association, the organisers of E3, are trying their best to make the event as inclusive as many gamers around the world.

Here’s just a taste of the list of partners:

Twitch

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook Gaming

TikTok

Steam

WeChat

Bilibili

AfreecaTV

If you’re not familiar with some of these channels, E3 is making a big push into Chinese, Korean, and even Russian social media platforms.

The best part is, these channels would not be simply be rebroadcasting one common feed. Instead, there will be bespoke programming for each channel.

The only thing missing right now would be the list of gaming companies who will be lending their might to the event.

Running from June 12 to 15, 2021, this means that June will have a week-long gaming content push with Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest making a return on June 10 as well.

Can’t wait!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.