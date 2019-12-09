EA now holds a Guinness World Record for the most downvoted Reddit comment

PHOTO: Instagram/eastarwars
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Here's a throwback for you - remember the Star Wars Battlefront II loot box controversy?

The game infamously caught a lot of flak for its monetisation system that forced players to grind just to unlock characters like Darth Vader.

An official EA Community Team member then made the fatal mistake of responding to a complaint about the game in the dumbest way. That unknown team member can now pat themselves on the back because the comment has just won a Guinness World Record!

This comment was posted after a player complained that they couldn't play as Darth Vader without grinding for the character.

PHOTO: Reddit

The EA Community Team member responded as follows:

"The intent is to provide players with a sense of pride and accomplishment for unlocking different heroes. As for cost, we selected initial values based upon data from the Open Beta and other adjustments made to milestone rewards before launch. Among other things, we're looking at average per-player credit earn rates on a daily basis, and we'll be making constant adjustments to ensure that players have challenges that are compelling, rewarding, and of course attainable via gameplay. We appreciate the candid feedback, and the passion the community has put forth around the current topics here on Reddit, our forums and across numerous social media outlets. Our team will continue to make changes and monitor community feedback and update everyone as soon and as often as we can."

This was a really poor PR attempt that backfired on EA in the worst way possible, racking up more than 660,000 downvotes on Reddit.

It is by far the most downvoted comment in the history of the 14-year-old website, with the second most downvoted comment only reaching under 90,000 downvotes.

You know what? These guys could celebrate. Between this and effortlessly winning the title of 'Most Hated Company in America' two years in a row, they're clearly on a roll here. Let's hope Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order fares a bit better.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

