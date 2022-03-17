EA Play Live 2022 has been cancelled

The EA Play Live event is a big annual summer event by EA where the biggest announcements and game trailers are revealed to drum up excitement for what is to come during the year.

As such, it is a shame that this year, the game publisher won’t be hosting the event. According to a report by IGN, an EA representative stated that “this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them.”

The EA Play Live event, which first started in 2016, is an event where fans could try out the publisher’s upcoming suite of games, though because of the pandemic, it shifted to an online format in 2021. Held in tandem with E3, this is one yearly event that gamers can always count on to create hype for highly anticipated titles.

EA’s decision to not hold the event this year could be a blessing in disguise, as details about the new games, which include the EA Sports lineup, Dead Space remake, and more, will only be revealed when they are ready.

This is, naturally, a better option than cobbling together disappointing trailers and demos. Sure, the new information will be coming in bits and pieces, but they will be given the space they need to be fleshed out and only presented to players when they’re ready, which is preferable. Still, hopefully, this doesn’t spell the end of the EA Play Live event, and that it’ll be back sometime in the future.

