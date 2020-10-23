From earbuds, Huawei encases the ears in comfort with the Huawei FreeBuds Studio

During their announcement of their new Mate 40 smartphone, Huawei also unveiled their new Huawei FreeBuds Studio headphones that are set to challenge incumbents like Sony, Bose, and Apple’s Beats.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio has a four-layer diaphragm driver at 48kHz and support for up to 24 bit/96Khz codecs, to ensure all your music is crisp and clear.

The Freebuds Studios are feature-packed. PHOTO: Huawei

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) is handled with a dual-mic hybrid ANC system and will kill off up to 40dB of external noise.

With two antennas built-in, you get 360 degree signal coverage and no signal drops. Plus, each Huawei FreeBuds Studio can be connected to two devices.

And you can seamlessly switch between the two, whether they be Mac, Windows, iOS or Android-based.

Simple smart controls. PHOTO: Huawei

Smart controls are built into the headphones themselves. Swiping left and right scrolls you through your music playlist while swiping up and down controls the volume. Double-tap on the headphones to play or pause or to answer calls.

Excellent battery life. PHOTO: Huawei

Enjoy 24 hours of playback on a full charge. But with Huawei's fast-charging, you can get 8 hours of playback from just a 10-minute charge.

It will ship in two colours. PHOTO: Huawei

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio will ship in both gold and black. We will update this article when pricing and shipping dates are provided to us.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.