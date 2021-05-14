Early benchmarks show new M1 iPad Pro to be 50% faster than last-generation iPad Pro

Weeks ago, Apple unveiled its new iPad Pro. While most of the attention is on the larger 12.9-inch model's mini-LED display, the other big news is that the latest generation of Apple's flagship tablets will be powered by Apple's M1 chip.

The M1 is Apple's first custom silicon for Macs and few expected Apple to put the same chip into its tablets.

During the unveiling, Apple said that these M1-powered iPad Pro will deliver up to 50 per cent faster CPU performance and up to 40 per cent faster graphics performance. And now, early benchmarks suggest that there's some truth to the CPU performance claims.

According to Geekbench 5 scores that were posted online, the latest iPad Pro recorded single-core and multi-core scores of 1718 and 7284 respectively.

Here's how that stacks up against other comparable devices.

Geekbench 5 score comparisons

Model Single-core Multi-core M1 iPad Pro 1718 7284 A12Z iPad Pro 1131 4724 iPhone 12 Pro Max 1604 4212 M1 13-inch MacBook Pro 1732 7402 Core i9 16-inch MacBook Pro 1183 6614



Based on these results, Apple is right on the money in its claims. Interestingly, the new iPad Pro is also just as fast as an M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro and it outperforms a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i9 processor.

We can't wait to get our hands on the new iPad Pro so that we can put it through its paces.

The newest iPad Pros are available to order now from Apple and from the Apple Flagship Store on Lazada with prices starting at $1,199 for the 11-inch model and $1,649 for the 12.9-inch model.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.