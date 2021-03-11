EEA, SCOGA, UnUsUaL Productions sign cooperation agreement for Asia Esports Festival

Esports Entertainment Asia (EEA) announced the launch of the Asia Esports Festival and signed a co-operation agreement with Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) on March 11, 2021 to promote the inaugural Asia Esports Festival (AEF) to be held in December 2021 in Singapore.

The MOU signing ceremony, held on March 11 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, was witnessed by Guest of Honour, Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, and Second Minister for Law. Tong said, "Singapore has the potential to become a regional hub for esports. The upcoming Asia Esports Festival is set to enliven the esports scene in Singapore and the region. In time to come, I am confident that we will build a thriving esports ecosystem, and nurture more Singaporean esports talents!"

Mr Johnny Ong, EEA Co-Chairman, explained that the Asia Esports Festival (AEF) is conceptualised and designed by EEA over a period of more than one year. The AEF will be a mega-esports festival that exhibits the broad genre of cyber-gaming and esports competitions, together with the esports-driven entertainment and youth pop-culture that capture the imagination of millennials.

With a strong focus on the Asia esports scene, it will be an exhibition that brings together Asia and international game developers, publishers, professional gamers and industry players in the region to network and showcase their products to Asia's esports enthusiasts.

Scheduled to be held from Dec 3 to 5, 2021 at Suntec Convention Centre, the inaugural AEF 2021 in Singapore will promise all esports enthusiasts the ultimate multi-sensory experience with the latest games, merchandise, accessories; and guarantee the most fun-filled esports exploration journey for families and children of all ages.

After the inaugural launch in Singapore, the AEF will travel to other key gate-way cities across Asia including Shenzhen (China), Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Jakarta (Indonesia), Bangkok (Thailand), Phnom Penh (Cambodia), etc.

PHOTO: Esports Entertainment Asia

Mr Roland Ong, EEA Co-Chairman explained that EEA is a Singapore-based company set up in 2019 with the bold vision to build a comprehensive eco-system for esports in Singapore as well as for the Asia region.

Leveraging strong capabilities and strategic partnerships in the esports industry and beyond, the EEA plans to execute its vision of building a strong eco-system for esports through 4 key thrusts over the next few years:

● Organise world-class esports events and competitions (like the AEF) across Asia

● Develop esports entertainment venues across Asia's gateway cities with the launch of the Esports Entertainment Asia Venue Fund

● Build a Pan-Asia social platform for esports enthusiasts to network and engage

● Nurture talents to meet the needs of the esports industry by setting up a training academy

SCOGA was founded by a group of enthusiastic gamers and leaders who wanted to make a difference in the local gaming scene, especially in developing the local esports scene.

Formally registered as a Society in February 2008 in Singapore, more than one million have taken part in SCOGA events in person. More than six million unique visitors have visited their events online.

Mr Dennis Ooi, President of SCOGA, commented about the co-operation with EEA, "We are very happy to be involved with the Asia Esports Festival. Our vision is aligned with that of EEA in building an esports ecosystem that is sustainable and to promote a culture of responsible gaming.

The esports industry will continue to grow rapidly in Singapore and the region. We hope through this co-operation of promoting AEF, SCOGA can play our part in shaping a vibrant esports industry in Singapore."

EEA also signed a co-operation agreement with UnUsUaL Productions to provide event organisation and technical services for the Asia Esports Festival events in Singapore and across Asia. "The plan is to make AEF a regional event touring the different countries in Asia. We want to ensure that the experience for both the players and the audience is excellent.

We need a trusted partner with deep experience and technical expertise to deliver a high-quality event and memorable experience for everyone. It is in this aspect that we are appointing UnUsUaL Productions, who have years of experience executing some of the largest concerts and events not only in Singapore but in the region," added Mr Roland Ong.

Leslie Ong, Group CEO, UnUsUaL, said about the co-operation with EEA, "UnUsUaL has always been at the forefront to conceptualise an event from the creative drawing board with the performing artist or event organiser.

We believe that UnUsUaL's strong technical capabilities in delivering world-class entertainment and large-scale concerts both in Singapore and overseas will also help EEA in delivering the most memorable, multi-sensory and entertaining experience to the audience at the Asia Esports Festival in Singapore and across key gate-way cities of Asia. Our team will work with our regional offices and partners to ensure that the AEF at every stop is executed well for all to enjoy."

"We are encouraged to see more and more exciting ground-up efforts such as the Asia Esports Festival leveraging on Singapore's strong digital infrastructure and regional connectivity to grow their presence in the burgeoning regional esports market. We welcome the Asia Esports Festival and wish the event every success," said Mr Howie Lau, Assistant Chief Executive, Media and Innovation, Infocomm Media Development Authority.