Elden Ring is the next big FromSoftware franchise and here's why

It is easily one of the biggest games to come out in 2022, and Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring is set to deliver an experience that will satisfy fans, as well as entice newcomers to try out that famed Souls-like formula that has taken the world by storm.

Following years of success with its blockbuster releases, Elden Ring is next in line, with the makings of a new marquee franchise for the Japanese studio. With plenty of tweaks and innovations taking place to ensure this game is the best product made by FromSoftware, it is going to be a great time for players around the world.

Transforming the formula with Elden Ring

For anyone familiar with the Souls series, or even Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Bloodborne, the foundational gameplay remains largely the same for the action role-playing title. Players explore a world steeped in lore, engaging in high stakes combat against a plethora of terrifying foes, with the risk of losing precious Runes with every death.

These tough challenges are still present within Elden Ring, but there is more flexibility and accessibility for players to experiment this time around. Players start off the game with the choice of 10 different classes, each with different equipment and starting attributes.

This will largely influence the starting approach, with magic being a key part of the Astrologer’s arsenal, while the likes of the Confessor, Warrior, and others rely heavily on their melee prowess. If you prefer, there is also the interesting Prisoner class that combines melee mastery with Sorcery, perfect for an endgame build, and for the truly masochistic, the Wretch starts out with minimal equipment, but with the biggest possibility to mould your own hero/heroine.

Equipment obviously plays a huge role in the gameplay of Elden Ring as well, and there is plenty to choose from that will suit a variety of playstyles in the latest title by FromSoftware. Go with light armour to stay speedy with a quick dodge roll, or put on the heavy armour and weather the storm, the choice is yours.

Godly opposition

All of your choices will come to face the sternest test when you come face to face with the many bosses and minibosses found in the game. Of all of them, the demigods provide the most challenge and require the most strategic approach to best.

As proven in the Closed Network Test that took place at the end of 2021, Margit the Fell Omen is likely going to be players’ first major boss that ups the ante. To help you survive the fight, here are some important tips to remember:

The fight takes place on a narrow causeway, so be wary of falling to your death!

Keeping Margit at mid-range will allow you to identify his attacks ahead of time.

Take advantage of his weaknesses to Poison/Bleed if possible.

Summon allies using Spirit Ashes or through online multiplayer.

Learn to dodge towards Margit when he attacks instead of away so you can do damage when he misses.

Once enough damage is done, Margit enters a second phase with even longer combos. Learn the patterns to find your window of opportunity.

Hopefully, you will have mastered enough of the game’s intricacies to best Margit the Fell Omen. For others, you might have stumbled upon Flying Dragon Agheel in the nearby lake. While it may seem intimidating at first glance, this is the perfect space to try out the new mounted combat in Elden Ring.

Keep moving and stay out of harm’s way, and attack conservatively.

Identify when Agheel is using its fire attacks, get to the sides and do some damage.

If you stay too close to the dragon, it will sweep the area with its tail or its claws, so watch out.

Ranged combatants can exploit the rubble along the cliffs to bombard the dragon while staying safe.

Aiming for the feet or its wings is the safest, while the head and body should be areas for spells and ranged attacks.

With these two out of the way, your adventure has only just begun in the sprawling world of Elden Ring created by FromSoftware, and what a world it is…

Open world goodness

This is the first time a FromSoftware game has included an open world element, and it is safe to say that the team has done a fantastic job. The visual design is stunning no matter where you find yourself, especially in the underground sections that twist and turn for some amazing discoveries.

The use of colours is also eye-catching, providing not just a great backdrop for your adventures, but also directing players to potential rewards and interesting encounters. Considering the excellent design for the past games, this is on a whole other level.

With Torrent, your Spectral Steed by your side, it is a must to explore and enjoy the world created by the studio, and you just might find something valuable to help you on your quest to become the Elden Lord.

Creating for the fans

With so much riding on the release of Elden Ring, FromSoftware was not immune to the fear of disappointing the fans. As such, they were seeking as much feedback from the community as possible, with the Closed Network Test and the others that followed being valuable fonts of information.

Understanding what mattered to players, the team has since incorporated several tweaks and improvements to the game, including changing how the HUD appeared in-game. The team will continue to support the game with the fans’ help, which should keep the community hyped up for years to come.

Expectations smashed

Since its first reveal back at E3 2019, the excitement over Elden Ring has not dissipated at all. Instead, the game has gone from strength to strength, generating discussions aplenty with every new showing.

Having had the pleasure of experiencing the game in its full glory, we are of the opinion that Elden Ring is not just a wonderful masterpiece, but it can lay claim to the title of being FromSoftware’s best game ever. The legacy of the studio has always been strong, and with this latest addition, FromSoftware has truly solidified its place as one of the untouchable studios in the gaming industry, and we are all the better for it.

Elden Ring is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

