The Elder Scrolls 6 to release exclusively on Xbox and PC

Following Microsoft's acquisition of Zenimax Media, the big question has been if this meant that future games will no longer be launched on other console platforms.

While Deathloop certainly did due to prior commitments, it appears that The Elder Scrolls 6 will follow in the footsteps of Starfield as an Xbox exclusive. There will be no love for the PlayStation 5 audience.

This comes following an interview by Xbox head Phil Spencer with GQ.

"It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow," he said. "But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about Elder Scrolls 6. That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

At the very least, we will still have the option of a PC release, and The Elder Scrolls 6 will likely still be amongst the industry's best-selling titles.

This move to make The Elder Scrolls 6 an Xbox console exclusive is undoubtedly going to see some resistance, but when you shell out billions, you are going to want to keep the good stuff for yourself.

As for PlayStation players, there is still the likes of Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls Online, and the upcoming Ghostwire: Tokyo to look forward to.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.