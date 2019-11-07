Enrichment classes on coding for all upper primary pupils next year

The programme will seek to develop an appreciation of core computational thinking and coding concepts in pupils, through simple visual programming-based lessons.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Hariz Baharudin
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - All upper primary pupils will have coding classes from next year, as part of the Government's goal to develop a healthy pipeline of tech talent for the digital economy.

Conducted by the Education Ministry and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), the 10-hour enrichment programme will be piloted this year at some schools for pupils after their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE), before being rolled out to all primary schools by 2020.

Code For Fun (CFF) will seek to develop an appreciation of core computational thinking and coding concepts in pupils, through simple visual programming-based lessons.

This was one of several key announcements made by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran at the ministry's workplan seminar, which centred around building a safe and inclusive digital society for Singapore that leaves no one behind.

At the seminar on Wednesday (July 10) at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, the minister also announced the formation of a new specialised telecoms cyber security specialist team, and more efforts to equip Singapore's ageing population with basic digital skills. He also gave an update on government initiatives to help companies digitalise their business.

Mr Iswaran said: "We are also reaching out to every enterprise, every worker, and every citizen, so that we can bring all of them, every enterprise regardless of its size, big or small, every worker regardless of education level and every citizen regardless of their tech savviness - bringing them into this overall national effort so that we can build a digital economy that is made up of enterprises that are digitally capable, empowered by workers who are digitally skilled and citizens who are digitally connected."

This, he said later, starts from young, and CFF will seek to excite young Singaporeans about the opportunities in the digital age and expose them to the skill sets needed for the potentially lucrative digital economy.

In 2016, a study by Oxford Economics and Huawei estimated that the size of the global digital economy amounted to about US$11.5 trillion (S$15.6 trillion) or over 15 per cent of global gross domestic product.

And closer to home, a study published by Microsoft last year estimated that the digital economy would contribute another US$10 billion to Singapore's GDP by 2021 to increase the growth rate by 0.6 per cent annually.

The Ministry of Communications and Information said in a fact sheet on Wednesday that since CFF was launched as an optional enrichment programme in 2014, it has benefited 93,000 students.

It added that the programme will continue at the secondary level as an option to complement existing efforts in computing education, which include computing subjects taken at O Level (elective) and A Level.

Mr Iswaran also announced that the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) will be expanding its youth engagement outreach with the Singapore Cyber Youth Programme (SG Cyber Youth), a collaboration with the cyber security industry and academia.

This programme will reach out to 10,000 secondary and tertiary students in the next three years to provide them with opportunities to explore cyber security as a career and expose them to relevant technical knowledge and soft skills.

It will build on CSA's existing efforts, which include the Youth Cyber Exploration Programme (YCEP) boot camp, a multi-day initiative which aims to introduce secondary school students to the opportunities of a cyber-security career and was started in collaboration with Singapore Polytechnic last year.

All five polytechnics are now involved in the boot camp, and this year's edition attracted a turnout of 400 students from over 30 secondary schools coming together to learn about cyber security.

Among other new initiatives under the new SG Cyber Youth will be a new advanced-level of the YCEP to be introduced next year, said the MCI.

The ministry added that students can also look forward to participating in cyber security learning journeys CSA holds with the Education Ministry and its industry partners, adding that more initiatives will be announced next year.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

Programming Infocomm technology Education and Schools Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Rainie Yang and Li Ronghao are getting married after dating for 4 years
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Malaysian woman finds worm growing in her foot after beach vacation
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Murder charges withdrawn for three men allegedly linked to Orchard Towers death
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Funny or dangerous? Blogger Xiaxue says ghost stickers on cars should be made illegal
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Newlyweds give guests TOTO slips with potential $4.2 million jackpot at wedding dinner
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Chinese woman caught on camera faking road accident in payout bid
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star&#039;s bathwater
Fake news: People contracting herpes from drinking Instagram star's bathwater
Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan arrested over allegations of sexual assault and rape
Korean actor Kang Ji-hwan arrested over allegations of sexual assault and rape
Don&#039;t give your WhatsApp verification code to anyone if you don&#039;t want to lose access to your account: Police
Beware of Whatsapp account takeover scams, police warn
Lin Chi-ling shoots down pregnancy rumours after old photos surface
Lin Chi-ling rumoured to be pregnant after photos surface
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
10 places in Singapore that look right out of a sci-fi movie - 2 of which are Westworld filming locations
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator
China mum panics as 2-year-old son gets entire arm sucked into escalator

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share July 8-17: Free satay onigiri and slurpee at selected 7-Eleven stores and other deals
Free food giveaway at selected 7-Eleven stores on July 11 and other deals this week
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (July 2019)
Birthday treats Singapore 2019 - 31 best freebies for every day of the month
Birthday treats Singapore 2019 - 31 best freebies for every day of the month
Spotify launches &#039;lighter&#039; music streaming app for emerging markets
Spotify launches 'lighter' music streaming app for emerging markets

Home Works

Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
Proper ways to clean bathroom mirrors, wooden furniture and more
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
8 stylish homes of local influencers to take inspiration from
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
Get more use out of your service yard with these updates
House tour: the stunning &#039;secret garden house&#039; in Bukit Timah
House tour: the stunning 'secret garden house' in Bukit Timah

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

6 &#039;adult-sized&#039; playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
6 'adult-sized' playgrounds in malls you can consider for a first date
Threeppy: Daiso&#039;s new $5.80 shop in Funan mall looks set to give Miniso a run for its money
'Premium' Daiso to open at Funan mall with items at $5.80. Here's what you can get
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Korean man arrested for 3-hour-long assault on Vietnamese wife as toddler son watches
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager
Are Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan getting married at the end of the year? Absolutely not, says his manager

SERVICES