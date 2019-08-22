Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it

PHOTO: Twitch screengrab
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

It’s a downright bummer to come so close to victory only to come in second place. But the effort is worth it — especially when the prize is a (one of a kind) Pokemon World Championships trophy. 

This was not the case for young Isaac Terceira. 

People from all across the globe converged in Washington, DC this past weekend (Aug 16-18) for the Pokemon World Championships. The major event saw players from all over the world battling it out on the Nintendo 3DS and the franchise’s trading card game (TCG), with the title of Pokemon Master on the line.

The entire tournament had been entertaining for Pokemon fans, but it was the end of the tournament when it got cringeworthy. The highlight of the event turned out to be when one of the Junior finalists from the United States took the centre stage to receive his award from Pokemon Company CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara.

Clad in his brilliant Pokemon-themed outfit, Terceira, stepped onto the stage to receive his trophy as runner-up in the junior division for the Pokemon TCG tournament. But what would have been an unforgettable moment for him quickly turned sour. 

To everyone’s horror, the award fell apart in Terceira’s hands mere seconds after he accepted it. The silver trophy cup held by a Pikachu could be seen tumbling down the stage as if it had never been attached in the first place.

You can actually pinpoint the second when his heart rips in half. Photo: Twitch screengrab

His expression pretty much summed up his feelings of receiving a defective trophy for coming in second. Talk about a bad memory which you don’t want to have to consistently relive. Unfortunately for the young man, the moment went viral online and will live forevermore on the internet. 

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

