Epic Games Store giving out free games over 15 days for holiday sale 2021

Keeping in tradition to what Epic Games Store did last year during their 2020 Holiday Sale, there will be another 15 PC games released for free from Dec 16 to 30.

By the time this post is published, Epic Games has already given out several titles for their holiday game giveaway. Do note that you'll only have 24hrs to claim each game before it's gone. However, the final game on Dec 30 will be up for one week to claim.

Without further ado, here are the 15 games released thus far/releasing soon (we will update the list along the way):

Dec 16 - Shenmue III

Dec 17 - Neon Abyss

Dec 18 - Remnant: From the Ashes

Dec 19 - The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

Dec 20 - Loop Hero

Dec 21 - Second Extinction

Dec 22 - Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

Dec 23 - Vampyr

Dec 24 - Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Enhanced Plus Edition

Dec 25 - Prey

Dec 26 - ???

Dec 27 - ???

Dec 28 - ???

Dec 29 - ???

Dec 30 - ???

Regardless if some of these titles are not your cup of tea, nothing really beats the low price of free all thanks to Epic Games. Make sure to head on to Epic Games Store and get these games daily!

While you're at it, don't forget to also claim the US$10 Holiday Coupon that you can use for purchasing any game priced US$14.99 and above. Happy shopping with your coupon!