Epic Games store releases Civilization VI for free

As it turns out, the rumours about that shiny new free game on the Epic Games Store is indeed true, as Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the next title up for grabs on the digital store, at no cost to you.

Don’t wait too long, though — Civ 6 will only be free until May 28, so there really shouldn’t be any reason not to get it right now.

The latest instalment of the hugely popular turn-based strategy 4X game series is quite the heavy-hitter. Where players could enjoy hours and hours of that “One more turn” gameplay for US$51.99 (S$74), now it can be done for the low, low cost of nothing. Not a bad follow-up to the previous week’s free game in GTA V.

After playing the base game, players might then be enticed to try out the expansions in Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm by getting the Platinum Edition Upgrade, which is on sale at the time of writing for US$39.99 (U.P. US$79.99) until June 11.

