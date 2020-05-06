Epic Games Store releases Overcooked as 4th free mystery game

So it turns out, the final free mystery game from the leak last month was wrong after all. Or perhaps Epic Games Store did a last minute switcheroo.

Instead of the expected ARK: Survival Evolved, Epic Games Store releases Overcooked as the 4th mystery game to be claimed for keeps.

The game giveaways kicked off on May 14 with Grand Theft Auto V, followed by Sid Meier’s Civilization VI, and more recently, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.

Overcooked is a chaotic couch co-op cooking game for one to four players. Working as a team, you and your fellow chefs must prepare, cook and serve up a variety of tasty orders before the baying customers storm out in a huff.

I’m sure many gamers are disappointed with this week’s free game, but hey, at least we’re going to have a fifth one on June 11, when the Epic Mega Sale ends. Perhaps they will end it with a blast?

There have been rumours and speculation floating around that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition would be one of the mystery games, so let’s keep our fingers crossed?

Don’t forget to check out all the free games to be had for the month of June too. We’ll be adding more as they become available throughout the month.

