Esports levels up with SEA Games debut

PHOTO: Twitter/justaRAMdomdude
AFP

Esports took a step into the sporting mainstream on Thursday as it made its debut at the South-East Asian Games, becoming a medal event for the first time at an Olympic-recognised multi-sport competition.

As the typhoon-hit Games, spread across dozens of venues in the northern Philippines, neared the halfway stage, esports made its grand entrance at a darkened arena in Manila.

It represents progress for video gaming, which was a demonstration sport at last year's Asian Games but has been left off the programme for the next edition in 2022.

Players from nine countries are competing over six days for medals in Mobile Legends, Arena Of Valor, Dota 2, Starcraft II, Tekken 7 and Hearthstone.

"This is a very, very historic day because for the first time esports will be played in the South-East Asian Games," local mayor Francis Zamora said at an opening ceremony at the 5,500-capacity San Juan Arena.

The 11-country Games, featuring a record 56 sports, were rocked by deadly Typhoon Kammuri which forced about half of Tuesday's events to be rescheduled.

It was the second time major sporting event has suffered typhoon disruption in Asia in recent months, after Typhoon Hagibis forced the cancellation of matches during the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Despite 13 deaths in Typhoon Kammuri, none of the 8,750 athletes and team officials or 12,000 volunteers was reported hurt and a full SEA Games programme resumed on Wednesday.

Among Thursday's highlights, Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will be hoping to bag his first individual gold of the Games when he swims in the 50m butterfly final.

The 24-year-old Singaporean opened his medal account on Wednesday with a win in the 4x200m freestyle relay in a SEA Games record time of 7min 17.88sec.

Six medals are up for grabs on Thursday at the aquatics centre in New Clark City, the Games' main hub north of Manila, including the men's 1,500m freestyle, the longest event in the pool.

Places in the women's football final will also be decided, as Myanmar take on Thailand and Vietnam face the Philippines in semi-final clashes.

The Philippines remained in firm control of the medals table on Thursday with 60 golds - compared with the 24 it won in 2017.

Seven of the last 11 host nations have finished top of the medals table at the SEA Games, where the flexible sporting programme is traditionally weighted towards the home team.

More about
Digital Esports SEA Games asia

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
5 arrested for late-night brawl along Lorong 1 Geylang
SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei
SEA Games: Defending champion Joseph Schooling loses 50m butterfly gold to teammate Teong Tzen Wei
21 car parks in Singapore you didn&#039;t know had free parking (2020 edition)
21 car parks in Singapore you didn't know had free parking (2020 edition)
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
American TikTok user’s attempt to get through rambutan with potato peeler triggers Southeast Asians
Song Hye-kyo&#039;s personal information leaked online
Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online
&#039;Sugar dating&#039; website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
'Sugar dating' website from Japan opens branch in Singapore
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Najib: I only knew about $1.4 billion in my bank account after MACC took my statement
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
Experience real snow at Plaza Singapura - and other free activities in Singapore to check out this weekend
I challenged 3 boys to &#039;battle&#039; at the world&#039;s first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here&#039;s how it went
I challenged 3 boys to 'battle' at the world's first Nerf arena in Singapore. Here's how it went
Singapore mum&#039;s traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Singapore mum's traumatic childbirth story: Baby was born blue
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation

Home Works

How to design a balcony
How to design a balcony
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
No more medical bill surprises
Worried about an inflated medical bill after surgery?
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Is she a contortionist? Woman in Taiwan climbs into crane machine and steals 2 plushies
Lee Dong-wook&#039;s cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut
Lee Dong-wook's cutesy side exposed by Gong Yoo in talk show debut

SERVICES