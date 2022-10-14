Every new Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet revealed so far

As we slowly approach the arrival of both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch this Nov 18, this will be a significant milestone for the series since 2019, when the last mainline entries appeared in the form of Sword and Shield.

With the Iberian Peninsula being a huge inspiration, the Pokédex is about to get more entries. For those wondering just what are the new Pokémon that have been revealed for Scarlet and Violet, read on.

New Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

This will mark Generation 9 for the mainline series, and while the ordering is yet to be determined, these are the new faces that you will potentially meet during your adventures this November.

Sprigatito

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Grass Cat Pokémon

Type – Grass

Height – 1’4″

Weight – 9lbs.

Ability – Overgrow

Fuecoco

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Fire Croc Pokémon

Type – Fire

Height – 1’4″

Weight – 21.6lbs.

Ability – Blaze

Quaxly

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Duckling Pokémon

Type – Water

Height – 1’8″

Weight – 13.4lbs.

Ability – Torrent

Pawmi

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Mouse Pokémon

Type – Electric

Height – 1′

Weight – 5.5lbs.

Ability – Static / Natural Cure

Lechonk

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Hog Pokémon

Type – Normal

Height – 1’8″

Weight – 22.5lbs.

Ability – Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Smoliv

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Olive Pokémon

Type – Grass/Normal

Height – 1′

Weight – 14.3lbs.

Ability – Early Bird

Cetitan

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Terra Whale Pokémon

Type – Ice

Height – 14’9″

Weight – 1,543.2lbs.

Ability – Thick Fat/Slush Rush

Wooper (Pladean)

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Poison Fish Pokémon

Type – Poison/Ground

Height – 1’4″

Weight – 24.3lbs.

Ability – Poison Point/Water Absorb

Fidough

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Puppy Pokémon

Type – Fairy

Height – 1′

Weight – 24lbs.

Ability – Own Tempo

Cyclizar

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Mount Pokémon

Type – Dragon/Normal

Height – 5’3″

Weight – 138.9lbs.

Ability – Shed Skin

Grafaiai

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Toxic Monkey Pokémon

Type – Poison/Normal

Height – 2’4″

Weight – 60lbs.

Ability – Unburden / Poison Touch

Armarouge

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Fire Warrior Pokémon

Type – Fire/Psychic

Height – 4’11”

Weight – 187.4lbs.

Ability – Flash Fire

Ceruledge

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Fire Blades Pokémon

Type – Fire/Ghost

Height – 5’3″

Weight – 137.7lbs.

Ability – Flash Fire

Klawf

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Ambush Pokémon

Type – Rock

Height – 4’3″

Weight – 174.2lbs

Ability – Anger Shell/Shell Armor

Wiglet

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Garden Eel Pokémon

Type – Water

Height – 3’11”

Weight – 4lbs

Ability – Gooey/Rattled

Farigiraf

PHOTO: Nintendo

Category – Long Neck Pokémon

Type – Normal/Psychic

Height – 10’6″

Weight – 352.7lbs

Ability – Gooey/Rattled

Miraidon and Koraidon – Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

PHOTO: Nintendo

The two Legendaries have been front and centre of the marketing for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since the start, and there is still much we do not know about them. What we do know is that they can transform into rideable vehicles to help players traverse the world, and it could also mean we will get access to them early on in the game. What a departure that would be from tradition!

In addition to these new Pokémon, we already know that at least 191 older creatures will be making their way to both Scarlet and Violet. Add to that Paldean variants, and the number will go up for sure.

For now, this is all you’ll need to know about the new Pokémon that have been revealed for Scarlet and Violet thus far. As more pocket monsters get their time in the spotlight, we will continue to update the list, and as 18 November draws near, be sure to keep a look out for our review for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.