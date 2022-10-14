Every new Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet revealed so far

As we slowly approach the arrival of both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch this Nov 18, this will be a significant milestone for the series since 2019, when the last mainline entries appeared in the form of Sword and Shield.
With the Iberian Peninsula being a huge inspiration, the Pokédex is about to get more entries. For those wondering just what are the new Pokémon that have been revealed for Scarlet and Violet, read on.
New Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
This will mark Generation 9 for the mainline series, and while the ordering is yet to be determined, these are the new faces that you will potentially meet during your adventures this November.
Sprigatito
- Category – Grass Cat Pokémon
- Type – Grass
- Height – 1’4″
- Weight – 9lbs.
- Ability – Overgrow
Fuecoco
- Category – Fire Croc Pokémon
- Type – Fire
- Height – 1’4″
- Weight – 21.6lbs.
- Ability – Blaze
Quaxly
- Category – Duckling Pokémon
- Type – Water
- Height – 1’8″
- Weight – 13.4lbs.
- Ability – Torrent
Pawmi
- Category – Mouse Pokémon
- Type – Electric
- Height – 1′
- Weight – 5.5lbs.
- Ability – Static / Natural Cure
Lechonk
- Category – Hog Pokémon
- Type – Normal
- Height – 1’8″
- Weight – 22.5lbs.
- Ability – Aroma Veil / Gluttony
Smoliv
- Category – Olive Pokémon
- Type – Grass/Normal
- Height – 1′
- Weight – 14.3lbs.
- Ability – Early Bird
Cetitan
- Category – Terra Whale Pokémon
- Type – Ice
- Height – 14’9″
- Weight – 1,543.2lbs.
- Ability – Thick Fat/Slush Rush
Wooper (Pladean)
- Category – Poison Fish Pokémon
- Type – Poison/Ground
- Height – 1’4″
- Weight – 24.3lbs.
- Ability – Poison Point/Water Absorb
Fidough
- Category – Puppy Pokémon
- Type – Fairy
- Height – 1′
- Weight – 24lbs.
- Ability – Own Tempo
Cyclizar
- Category – Mount Pokémon
- Type – Dragon/Normal
- Height – 5’3″
- Weight – 138.9lbs.
- Ability – Shed Skin
Grafaiai
- Category – Toxic Monkey Pokémon
- Type – Poison/Normal
- Height – 2’4″
- Weight – 60lbs.
- Ability – Unburden / Poison Touch
Armarouge
- Category – Fire Warrior Pokémon
- Type – Fire/Psychic
- Height – 4’11”
- Weight – 187.4lbs.
- Ability – Flash Fire
Ceruledge
- Category – Fire Blades Pokémon
- Type – Fire/Ghost
- Height – 5’3″
- Weight – 137.7lbs.
- Ability – Flash Fire
Klawf
- Category – Ambush Pokémon
- Type – Rock
- Height – 4’3″
- Weight – 174.2lbs
- Ability – Anger Shell/Shell Armor
Wiglet
- Category – Garden Eel Pokémon
- Type – Water
- Height – 3’11”
- Weight – 4lbs
- Ability – Gooey/Rattled
Farigiraf
- Category – Long Neck Pokémon
- Type – Normal/Psychic
- Height – 10’6″
- Weight – 352.7lbs
- Ability – Gooey/Rattled
Miraidon and Koraidon – Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet
The two Legendaries have been front and centre of the marketing for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since the start, and there is still much we do not know about them. What we do know is that they can transform into rideable vehicles to help players traverse the world, and it could also mean we will get access to them early on in the game. What a departure that would be from tradition!
In addition to these new Pokémon, we already know that at least 191 older creatures will be making their way to both Scarlet and Violet. Add to that Paldean variants, and the number will go up for sure.
For now, this is all you’ll need to know about the new Pokémon that have been revealed for Scarlet and Violet thus far. As more pocket monsters get their time in the spotlight, we will continue to update the list, and as 18 November draws near, be sure to keep a look out for our review for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!
