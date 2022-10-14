Every new Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet revealed so far

PHOTO: Nintendo

As we slowly approach the arrival of both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch this Nov 18, this will be a significant milestone for the series since 2019, when the last mainline entries appeared in the form of Sword and Shield.

With the Iberian Peninsula being a huge inspiration, the Pokédex is about to get more entries. For those wondering just what are the new Pokémon that have been revealed for Scarlet and Violet, read on.

New Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

This will mark Generation 9 for the mainline series, and while the ordering is yet to be determined, these are the new faces that you will potentially meet during your adventures this November.

Sprigatito

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Grass Cat Pokémon
  • Type – Grass
  • Height – 1’4″
  • Weight – 9lbs.
  • Ability – Overgrow

Fuecoco

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Fire Croc Pokémon
  • Type – Fire
  • Height – 1’4″
  • Weight – 21.6lbs.
  • Ability – Blaze

Quaxly

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Duckling Pokémon
  • Type – Water
  • Height – 1’8″
  • Weight – 13.4lbs.
  • Ability – Torrent

Pawmi

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Mouse Pokémon
  • Type – Electric
  • Height – 1′
  • Weight – 5.5lbs.
  • Ability – Static / Natural Cure

Lechonk

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Hog Pokémon
  • Type – Normal
  • Height – 1’8″
  • Weight – 22.5lbs.
  • Ability – Aroma Veil / Gluttony

Smoliv

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Olive Pokémon
  • Type – Grass/Normal
  • Height – 1′
  • Weight – 14.3lbs.
  • Ability – Early Bird

Cetitan

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Terra Whale Pokémon
  • Type – Ice
  • Height – 14’9″
  • Weight – 1,543.2lbs.
  • Ability – Thick Fat/Slush Rush

Wooper (Pladean)

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Poison Fish Pokémon
  • Type – Poison/Ground
  • Height – 1’4″
  • Weight – 24.3lbs.
  • Ability – Poison Point/Water Absorb

Fidough

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Puppy Pokémon
  • Type – Fairy
  • Height – 1′
  • Weight – 24lbs.
  • Ability – Own Tempo

Cyclizar

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Mount Pokémon
  • Type – Dragon/Normal
  • Height – 5’3″
  • Weight – 138.9lbs.
  • Ability – Shed Skin

Grafaiai

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Toxic Monkey Pokémon
  • Type – Poison/Normal
  • Height – 2’4″
  • Weight – 60lbs.
  • Ability – Unburden / Poison Touch

Armarouge

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Fire Warrior Pokémon
  • Type – Fire/Psychic
  • Height – 4’11”
  • Weight – 187.4lbs.
  • Ability – Flash Fire

Ceruledge

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Fire Blades Pokémon
  • Type – Fire/Ghost
  • Height – 5’3″
  • Weight – 137.7lbs.
  • Ability – Flash Fire

Klawf

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Ambush Pokémon
  • Type – Rock
  • Height – 4’3″
  • Weight – 174.2lbs
  • Ability – Anger Shell/Shell Armor

Wiglet

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Garden Eel Pokémon
  • Type – Water
  • Height – 3’11”
  • Weight – 4lbs
  • Ability – Gooey/Rattled

Farigiraf

PHOTO: Nintendo
  • Category – Long Neck Pokémon
  • Type – Normal/Psychic
  • Height – 10’6″
  • Weight – 352.7lbs
  • Ability – Gooey/Rattled

Miraidon and Koraidon – Legendary Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet

PHOTO: Nintendo

The two Legendaries have been front and centre of the marketing for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet since the start, and there is still much we do not know about them. What we do know is that they can transform into rideable vehicles to help players traverse the world, and it could also mean we will get access to them early on in the game. What a departure that would be from tradition!

In addition to these new Pokémon, we already know that at least 191 older creatures will be making their way to both Scarlet and Violet. Add to that Paldean variants, and the number will go up for sure.

For now, this is all you’ll need to know about the new Pokémon that have been revealed for Scarlet and Violet thus far. As more pocket monsters get their time in the spotlight, we will continue to update the list, and as 18 November draws near, be sure to keep a look out for our review for both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet!

