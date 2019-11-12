Ex-Grab driver fined for using passenger's phone to give himself five stars

Alvin Ng Liang Dong, 32, was convicted of one charge each for dishonest misappropriation of property, committing a rash act and communicating threatening and insulting words.

Another two charges, for harassment and computer misuse, were taken into consideration.

He was fined a total of $5,000 yesterday for the offences.

On Sept 9, 2017, a passenger left her phone in the back seat of Ng's car. He found and used it to give himself a five-star rating before throwing it away at a petrol kiosk.

He did so as he believed it was a waste of time to return it since Grab would not compensate him.

He was found out after the passenger used another phone to check her Grab account and saw the five-star rating.

As she was not the one who gave the rating, she suspected Ng had done so and reported the matter to Grab and the police.

In his statement to the police on June 26 last year, he admitted he lied to Grab that he did not find the phone.

He also admitted to disposing of the phone due to his laziness.

Argument