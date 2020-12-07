Experiencing wireless charging issues with your iPhone 12? You're not alone

The Apple iPhone 12 models may have wireless charging issues with third-party Qi chargers.

Based on numerous posts on Apple Community, Reddit and MacRumours forums, the wireless charging issues seem to surface in late October shortly after the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

While these users did not have any issues charging their older iPhone models with the third-party wireless chargers, problems started to arise after they upgraded to the iPhone 12 models.

Users reported intermittent wireless charging with their iPhone 12. Others claimed that the iPhone 12 stopped charging on different wireless chargers on different days.

MacRumours forum members even compiled a list of confirmed Qi chargers that are not working with the iPhone 12, which includes:

Zens Liberty Wireless Charger

NOMAD Base Station Pro

Choetech J-T511-S-WH

Mophie Charge Stream Pad+

Nomad Base Station Stand

Mophie 3-in-1 wireless charging stand

Seneo WaveStand 014 QI Wireless Charger (PA190A)

Ravpower HyperAir RP-PC069

A simple Google search reveals multiple results on the wireless charging issues with the iPhone 12. PHOTO: Screengrab/Google via Hardware Zone

The wireless charging issues with the iPhone 12 started as early as 25 Oct. PHOTO: Screengrab/Google via Hardware Zone

iOS 14.2 update, which was released on 5 Nov, supposedly fixed a bug which prevented the iPhone 12 devices from charging wirelessly. However, some users continue to face issues.

A 9to5Mac reader apparently reached out to Apple Online Support Chat on the issue. He/she was told that Apple is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it in the coming days.

If you're experiencing wireless charging issues with the iPhone 12, you have to wait for the next software update! Cross your fingers that the wait won't be long!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.