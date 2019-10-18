EZ-Link cards lose $1 a month two years after expiry

Commuters holding on to expired EZ-link cards will lose $1 every month from the stored value of the cards two years after it has expired, said travel card issuer EZ-Link on Thursday (Oct 17).

The sum is to pay for the maintenance cost of these expired cards, it said.

The company was responding to a Facebook post on Wednesday by former opposition politician Teo Soh Lung, who said that expired EZ-link cards that did not have their value transferred to another card would lose $1 monthly.

Citing her own card, she said it expired two years ago and subsequently lost the $16 it held in stored value.

"I think this is cheating commuters. What service did it provide to deduct $1 a month. It should refund every single cent," she added.

The post has been shared more than 100 times, with over 100 people commenting on it.

EZ-Link, in response to queries, said the deduction will not start immediately, but two years after the expiry of a card.

It added that "there is a cost to maintaining a card that has expired after two years in the system".

"We encourage cardholders to replace their expired cards within two years from the date of expiry," its spokesman said.