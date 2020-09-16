Facebook avatars & stickers launched in Singapore

Having avatars and stickers that look like you makes messaging your friends and family a much more engaging experience. Who could forget Snapchat’s Bitmoji in 2007?

Oh and Kim Kardashian-West’s Kimoji in 2015? Apple even followed suit 2 years later and launched Memoji. Well, Facebook just launched their own avatars and stickers and there are so many options to choose from.

Available to all Facebook users, Facebook’s new Avatars feature gives users a way to convey their authentic identity when expressing themselves on the social media platform.

You can pop champagne in celebration of a Friendversary, send a flirty sticker to your partner to hint at the saucy plans for the night ahead and more.

PHOTO: FacebookPHOTO: Facebook

Facebook’s avatars allow users to customise every detail of their avatar to accurately replicate how they look like in real life. Users get to select their skin tone, choose their body shape, dress up in casual or traditional wears and style their head wears and accessories however they’d like.

Creating an Avatar is simple, all you have to do is follow these steps: