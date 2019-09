Facebook bans self-harm images in fight against suicide

Facebook Inc will no longer allow graphic images of self-harm on its platform as it tightens its policies on suicide content amid growing criticism of how social media companies moderate violent and potentially dangerous content.

The social network also said on Tuesday self-injury related content will now become harder to search on Instagram and will ensure that it does not appear as recommended in the Explore section on the photo-sharing app.

Facebook's statement comes on World Suicide Prevention Day and follows Twitter Inc's remarks that content related to self-harm will no longer be reported as abusive in an effort to reduce the stigma around suicide.

We’ve also made updates to our reporting flow, to do our part in reducing the stigma around suicide. Now, reporting a Tweet that suggests someone intends to hurt themselves will no longer need to be reported as abusive content. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 10, 2019

About 8 million people die due to suicide every year, or one person every 40 seconds, according to a report by the World Health Organisation.