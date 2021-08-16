Facebook brings end-to-end encryption to voice and video calls in Messenger

Facebook just announced that end-to-end encryption is available for audio and video calls on Messenger.

The roll-out of the optional feature comes after the company saw a surge in the use of audio and video calls with more than 150 million video calls a day on Messenger in the past year.

The end-to-end encryption means that no one else, not even Facebook, can see or listen to what's sent or said. The feature was introduced for one-on-one text chats in 2016.

Disappearing messages has also been updated; users now have more options to choose the amount of time before all new messages disappear. For example, they can choose from as few as five seconds to as long as 24 hours for the messages to disappear.

Over the next few weeks, Facebook will be rolling out test features such as end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger and Instagram DMs.

This article was first published in hardwarezone.