Facebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook introduced a videoconferencing tool and expanded livestreaming features on Friday (April 24), capitalising on a surge in demand for video chats during the coronavirus pandemic while taking its first steps towards a planned integration of messaging products across its apps.

The videoconferencing tool, Messenger Rooms, will enable as many as 50 people to participate in a call, the company said in a statement.

It will display a tiled layout of participant videos - up to 16 on desktop and eight on mobile - resembling the design offered by competitor Zoom.

Facebook users will be able to share links enabling non-users to join Rooms via a Web browser on both desktop and mobile, eliminating requirements to download an app or create an account as on other services.

There will be no time limits on the calls.

With the launch, Facebook joins a crowded field of companies rushing to dominate the market for video meetings, as millions of people locked in their homes around the world are suddenly reliant on the tools for work, school and social life.