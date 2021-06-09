Facebook Gaming takes shots at Apple and Twitch by waiving revenue cut until 2023

In a bid to win the hearts of all creators and streamers, Facebook Gaming has announced that they are continuing their plan to give 100 per cent of their revenue subscriptions back to their creators from now until 2023.

We’re doubling down on creators. Facebook has waived all revshare from subscriptions until 2023! Yeah, you read that correctly. You’ll continue to receive 100% of your subscriptions when purchased on desktop.



This applies to Partners, Level Up and all FB creators. #CreatorFirst — Josh (@CatchMeStreamin) June 7, 2021

Announced back in August 2020, the move to support their creators essentially means that all paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges, and any independent products will be free for the creators to profit unlike other streaming platforms such as Twitch, which continues to take a cut from their creators even if they’re partnered.

To help more creators make a living on our platforms, we're going to keep paid online events, fan subscriptions, badges,... Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Monday, June 7, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, took it one step further by calling out Apple in saying that even when Facebook introduces revenue share after 2023, “it will be less than the 30 per cent that Apple and others take”.

At this point in time, Facebook is still considered subpar in terms of streaming. The incumbent, Twitch, enjoys the limelight for the time being and takes a 50 per cent revenue share cut by default.

Honestly, there’s quite a bit of ground for Facebook to pick up but with deep pockets, there’s plenty of runway to build a legit rival.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.