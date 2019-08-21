Facebook hiring journalists to curate its new News Tab

Facebook on Aug 20 confirmed plans for a News Tab that will be edited by seasoned journalists, in a departure from its longstanding practise of letting algorithms dictate a user's experience.

A human team will select relevant, reliable breaking and top news stories.

Other sections of the tab will rely on algorithms to figure out a user's interests based on "signals" such as pages followed, interactions with online news or subscriptions to publications.

Our goal with the News Tab is to provide a personalised, highly relevant experience for people," Facebook head of news partnerships Campbell Brown told AFP.