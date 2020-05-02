Facebook increases parental control features in Messenger Kids app

The new features of Facebook's messaging app will include access for parents to see their children's chat history.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Feb 4 that it plans to add new tools and features for parental control in its messaging app for users under the age of 13, months after questions rose about application's privacy protection for children.

The new features will include access for parents to see their children's chat history and will allow them to keep a track of the accounts which are blocked or unblocked on the application, the company said.

Parents can also see the most recent photos or videos sent and received in the app's inbox, and can remove them if needed, Facebook added.

In August, Facebook acknowledged a flaw it fixed in Messenger Kids that allowed thousands of children to join group chats in which not all members of the group were approved by their parents.

Facebook has been under scrutiny by multiple governments over child safety protections on its suite of apps, especially since announcing its plan to extend end-to-end encryption across its messaging services last year.

Lawmakers warn strong encryption blocks them from accessing evidence of child abuse, protecting predators.

Facebook has not said whether Messenger Kids will be included in the encryption plan.

The company said on Feb 4 that it will also inform Messenger Kids users on the types of information others can see about them.

ALSO READ: Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps in privacy review

More about
Digital Facebook Children and Youth Privacy issues Apps

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Pastor Philip Chan, co-founder of halfway house The Hiding Place, dies of cancer at age 69
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Taiwan reports 56 H1N1 flu deaths amidst coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection? Experts weigh in on this and other questions
Coronavirus: Can touching a doorknob lead to infection?
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Harsher penalties for errant PMD users flouting active mobility law
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
'Nobody accuses a clown of being sponsored': Nas Daily
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
10 restaurant-quality cup and instant noodles you can get in Singapore
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
This pastry chef at a Michelin-starred restaurant had no formal training
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES