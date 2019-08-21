Facebook launches tool to let users control data about their browsing habits

Facebook, under pressure to ramp up privacy rules across its platform, said on Tuesday (Aug 20) it was rolling out a tool allowing users to control data that it receives from other apps and websites about their online activity.

The new tool is to give clients access to their so-called "off-Facebook activity" - fed back to Facebook with the aim of targeting advertisements - and give them the option of deleting it.

"Off-Facebook Activity lets you see a summary of the apps and websites that send us information about your activity, and clear this information from your account if you want to," it said in a statement.

"This is another way to give people more transparency and control on Facebook," it said.