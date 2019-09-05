Facebook picks London as base for its upcoming WhatsApp payment system

PHOTO: Pixabay
AFP

Facebook has chosen London as its base for a payment system on WhatsApp, its mobile messaging service confirmed Wednesday, highlighting the capital's attractiveness as a fintech hub despite Brexit strains. 

The Financial Times said that WhatsApp would hire about 100 staff, with most of the required software engineers based in London but with others employed in Dublin.

"We're eager to work with some of the best technical and operational experts in both London and Dublin to take WhatsApp into its second decade," the group's chief operating officer Matt Idema said in an emailed statement to AFP.

Facebook plans to launch WhatsApp's mobile payments application later this year.

Facebook bought WhatsApp in 2014.

The app is used by more than one billion people, according to the WhatsApp website.

More about

Facebook whatsapp Cashless Payments financial services Digital
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy

LIFESTYLE

The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
Money&#039;s tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Money's tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES