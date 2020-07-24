Facebook rolls out app lock and new privacy settings for Messenger on iOS

One month after testing new privacy features for the iOS Messenger app, Facebook announced that they are available now on the iPhone and iPad.

App Lock, which is an optional security feature, uses the iOS device's privacy settings such as Touch ID or Face ID authentication to unlock the Facebook Messenger app. To enable App Lock, iOS users have to go to the new Privacy settings section.

The new Privacy settings section allows iOS users to tailor the experience and choose settings that work best for them.

Facebook also shared that it is working on new controls to let users decide who can message or call them directly, who goes to their requests folder, and who can't message or call them at all.

In addition, the company is testing a feature that blurs images in the message requests folder so that users have a choice to view an image from someone they may not know before replying, or blocking and reporting the account.

App Lock is available today on the iPhone and iPad, and will come to Android in the next few months.