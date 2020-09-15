Facebook rolls out watch party feature on Messenger

Facebook just unveiled a watch party feature in Messenger, Watch Together.

As the name suggests, you can enjoy Facebook Watch videos with friends and family, and see their reactions in real time over Messenger video calls and Messenger Rooms.

Watch Together can also be used by content creators to engage with their audience. Facebook partnered with celebrity fitness trainer and author Melissa Alcantara to develop a series of fitness videos to enable people to virtually work out with friends and motivate each other to achieve their fitness goals.

Watch Together can be accessed via a Messenger video call or Messenger Room and a swipe up to access the menu. There will be videos suggested for your or you can choose from different categories such as "TV & Movies".

The watch party feature currently supports up to 8 people on a Messenger video call, and up to 50 people in Rooms. Watch Together is a free feature and will be rolled out globally this week on mobile for iOS and Android.

