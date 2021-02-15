Facebook said to be working on a smartwatch with messaging and health features

Facebook is rumoured to be working on a smartwatch.

The Information claims that the Android-powered smartwatch will focus on messaging and health features. For example, it will allow users to send messages via Messenger and WhatsApp. It can also work with a cellular connection without being tethered to a phone.

Health features will include the option to track workouts with friends, interaction with trainers and the ability to connect to services by third-party health and fitness companies such as Peloton.

The smartwatch is believed to be priced close to its production cost, and is expected to be launched next year. A second-generation model is planned for 2023.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.