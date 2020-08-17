Facebook starts merging Messenger and Instagram chats

Your Facebook Messenger and Instagram chats may merge in the coming weeks.

The Verge reports that several staff on iOS and Android devices have received a pop-up notification on the Instagram app with the message "There's a New Way to Message on Instagram".

It also lists out the new features which include a new colourful look for chats, the option to react with any emoji, swipe to reply to messages, and chat with friends who use Facebook.

Upon opting to update the app, the Facebook Messenger logo will replace the regular direct message icon on the top right corner of the Instagram app. At time of publication, The Verge shared that it is still not possible to message Facebook users from Instagram.

The New York Times reported in January 2019 that Facebook plans to merge WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger. Based on the current timeline, it is unlikely to be completed by end of the year as initially planned.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.