Facebook to unveil smart glasses later this year, will not feature AR

In a statement to Bloomberg, Bosworth says the smart glasses will arrive "sooner than later" in 2021 and will not feature digital overlay technology that is related with augmented reality (AR). He is cautious about over-hyping the smart glasses, but shared that they are "certainly connected glasses" with "a lot of functionality".

Facebook's smart glasses are built in collaboration with Ray-Ban and Luxottica Group SpA. They will be paired with a device. Apple is also believed to be working on smart glasses; they are rumoured to be announced later this year with a launch in 2022. The smart glasses are reportedly called "Apple Glass" and prices are said to start from US$499 (S$662).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.