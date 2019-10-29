Facebook unveils news tab to combat spread of fake news, appease critics

Facebook is taking its most dramatic step to date to combat the spread of fake news on the far-reaching platform by introducing a "News" tab on its US user interface that will serve up stories from credible news organisations.

Facebook has partnered with a number of established print, TV and digital outfits to provide stories for the tab, including the Wall Street Journal, ABC News and Fox News in addition to some of Fox's local TV stations, Bloomberg, Business Insider, Gannett, the Los Angeles Times and BuzzFeed.

The company emphasised that it consulted at length with major publishers and surveyed more than 100,000 Facebook users to design the Facebook News initiative. The News tab will emphasise stories about entertainment, health, business and sports, based on the interests that were reported in the survey of users.

Facebook also said it has assembled a team of journalists to help curate the major national stories that populate the tab. Facebook is also working on an algorithm to help surface more locally tailored content for the platform that reaches some 69 per cent of US adults, according to Pew Research Center stats.