Facebook warns of hit to production of Oculus VR sets from coronavirus

An Oculus Quest all-in-one VR device is shown in an undated 2019 photo released by Facebook, January 22, 2020.
PHOTO: Facebook
Reuters

Facebook Inc said on Friday production of its Oculus virtual reality headset would be hit by the recent coronavirus outbreak, which has weighed on businesses dependent on Chinese supply lines.

Earlier in January, the world's largest social media network started restricting its employees from travelling to China, in the face of rising death toll from the flu-like virus.

"Due to the coronavirus we began taking additional safety precautions, which has compounded this issue and is why we expect additional impact on production," a Facebook spokesperson told Reuters.

Facebook unveiled Oculus Quest, which comes with touch controllers and does not need a PC to operate, in September 2018 at $399 (S$554).

"Oculus Quest was already in high demand and back-ordered in several regions," the spokesperson said.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

More about
Digital Facebook virtual reality coronavirus Wuhan virus

