Facebook will not fact-check posts made by politicians

Facebook will not fact-check the statements politicians post to the site, the social network announced on Tuesday ahead of the US 2020 elections, even as it works to discredit false information meant to manipulate public opinion.

While the social network relies on third-party fact-checkers, including news organisations, to help it discredit viral misinformation, it will stop short of wading into the veracity of political claims.

"We don't believe . . . that it's an appropriate role for us to referee political debates and prevent a politician's speech from reaching its audience and being subject to public debate and scrutiny," said Nick Clegg, Facebook vice president of global affairs and communications.

"This means that we will not send organic content or ads from politicians to our third-party fact-checking partners for review," he said.