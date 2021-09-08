Faceless Morris from Shang-Chi is now an adorable 9-inch plush toy by Mattel

In usual Disney fashion, there is always an adorable new sidekick or side character that is introduced to make audiences go “awwww” and of course, for merchandising.

In the Star Wars universe, there’s been BB-8, Babu Frik, Porgs, Baby Yoda. And now in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we have Trevor Slattery’s faceless furry friend, Morris.

PHOTO: Disney

Morris is a six-legged, four-winged mystical creature also known as DiJiang from the realm of Ta Lo, where Shang-Chi’s mother lived.

Mattel has now made the adorable sidekick into a nine-inch plush toy. Powered by three AAA batteries, it even has a button on its front leg that causes its wings to flutter. Made from super-soft premium fabrics, it sure looks to be super huggable.

It is currently on pre-order via ShopDisney for US$39.99 (S$53.86) and is expected to start shipping on Sept 29.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man's No Way Home suit unveils fusion of Stark Tech and Doctor Strange's powers

This article was first published in Geek Culture.