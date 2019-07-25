Facial recognition push at India airports raises privacy concerns

The biometric data is used only for authentication and verification of passengers, and is deleted within a few hours of flight completion, said a spokeswoman for Bengaluru airport.

The launch of facial recognition technology at two Indian airports and plans to place it in police stations have stoked fears over privacy and increased surveillance among human rights groups in the country.

The "paperless biometric technology" launched in Bengaluru airport this week identifies passengers by their face, doing away with the need to present boarding passes, passports and other identity documents, according to a statement from the airport in India's tech capital.

Another airport in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad is also testing facial recognition technology this month.

While airlines, airports and the companies developing the software promise greater security and increased efficiency, some technology analysts and privacy experts say the benefits are not clear, and come at the cost of privacy and greater surveillance.