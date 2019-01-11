Facial recognition technology struggles to see past gender binary

Facial recognition technology is failing to recognise transgender people new research has shown, raising concerns about discrimination as the use of the software becomes increasingly prevalent.

Researchers at the US University of Colorado Boulder tested facial recognition systems from tech giants IBM, Amazon, Microsoft and Clarifai on photographs of trans men and found they were misidentified as women 38 per cent of the time.

Cisgender women and men - or those who identify as their birth gender - were correctly identified 98.3 per cent of the time and 97.6 per cent of the time respectively.

The software also failed to recognise people who did not define themselves as male or female - also known as nonbinary, agender or genderqueer - 100 per cent of the time.