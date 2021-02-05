Family setup on the Apple Watch is finally coming to Singapore (but only with StarHub)

When Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE last year, they also introduced a new feature called Family Setup .

Family Setup was designed to help users set up and manage Apple Watches for other family members, allowing them to use an Apple Watch even if they don't have an iPhone.

For parents, this can be an invaluable tool as it provides a personal way to communicate with their children.

Family Setup can help users keep track of their family members' location.

PHOTO: Apple

You can also set up location notifications to keep updated of your children's whereabouts. For instance, the Apple Watch can alert parents if their children are not in school or if they leave school earlier than they are supposed to.

Speaking of school, parents can also create downtime schedules to restrict their children's usage during school hours.

There are also distinctive watch faces to better help children tell time and keep track of their day.

Some of the watch faces have been designed in collaboration with teachers to help children tell time better.

PHOTO: Apple

Parents can also create activity goals to help their kids stay active and fit.

Safety is of paramount importance and children can activate Emergency SOS to quickly put a phone call out to authorities if they find themselves in a difficult situation.

These features can be useful to older members of the family too. And for older members, there are watch faces, like X-Large, which makes the Apple Watch easier to read. There's also fall detection which can call health services and send out alerts if the watch detects that the wearer has taken a hard fall.

Requirements

Family Setup will be available here on Feb 9, 2021 .

For it to work, you'll need the following:

Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular or later running watchOS 7.2

Cellular connectivity plan for the watch

Individual Apple IDs for family members

An iPhone running iOS 14.3 (for the administrator setting up the watch)

Only supported by StarHub for now

