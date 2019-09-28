Fantastic Four: The iPad Edition. Which iPad Is The Best For You?

Aiman Mohamed
Arguably the best tablet device, the iPad does it all and now comes in 4 different iterations with different features.

Namely, the iPad, iPad Air, iPad Mini and lastly the iPad Pro. At face value, they are all tablets with basic features provided.

However, if you dig a little deeper, the 4 models differ in terms of size, performance, uses and price.

Which iPad you buy could greatly affect your day-to-day experience so we'll break it down for you.

Tablet Model Price Screen Size Screen Type Screen Resolution Weight
iPad from $499 10.2 inches IPS LED 2160x1620 483 grams
iPad Air from $749 10.5 inches Retina 2224x1668 456 grams
iPad Mini from $599 7.9 inches Retina 2048x1536 300 grams
iPad Pro from $1,199 11 & 12.9 inches Liquid Retina 2388x1668 & 2732x2048 468 & 633 grams

At First Glance

Across all models, the operating system is all the same with iOS 12. So all four iPads will come with the features that are rolled out with iOS 12 and will be able to run the same mobile apps.

All the tablets are also compatible with the Apple Pencil. The iPad Pro is only compatible with the 2nd generation Apple Pencil while the rest are only compatible with the 1st generation of the Apple Pencil.

Lastly, all models of the iPad come with both a rear and front-facing camera.

iPad - for the casual user

The iPad is touted by Apple to be its most popular tablet device. Simply put, it is now Apple's most affordable tablet model which makes it hugely attractive. The newest model which will be released on 30 September. The latest iPad will be compatible with the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil as well as a PS4 or Xbox wireless controller.

However, the iPad will still be running on the A10 Fusion chip which is considered outdated compared to the iPad Air and Mini which both run on an A12 Fusion chip. The iPad will still be able to run multiple apps at once and handle heavy processing but it won't be as zippy as the other models.

In the end, the iPad still does the job and is perfect for casual users who do not use the tablet as their main device for day to day tasks.

For those looking to buy a tablet just for entertainment purposes or looking to do some light work, the normal iPad works best.

Price: from $499 (32 GB); from $649 (128 GB)

iPad Air - for the everyday user

This powerful tablet device sits just below the iPad Pro in terms of performance and price. You can safely call the iPad Air the middle child of all iPads. It is not as budget-friendly as the iPad but the price point isn't as steep as the iPad Pro. With the A12 Fusion Chip, this tablet can run multiple apps more smoothly than the iPad and can handle light gaming well.

Users who rely a lot on their tablets are encouraged to get the iPad Air which comes with a relatively large screen which allows for comfortable viewing when you're doing work and is also extremely lightweight as well

Students looking for a smaller device to bring to school to take down notes or complete projects, I say go for the iPad Air

Price: from $749 (64 GB); from $969 (256 GB)

iPad Mini - for those always on the move

Size really doesn't matter in terms of performance for the iPad Mini. It is fitted with the A12 Fusion chip which means it performs as well as the iPad Air but comes in a smaller body that you can tuck easily into your backpack. Because of its smaller size, the iPad Mini actually has a sharper screen image which makes videos a real treat to watch.

Unfortunately, the iPad Mini is not compatible with the Smart Keyboard which means you will have to use the on-screen keyboard. On the other hand, this makes sense for users who pack light and usually need a device which is truly portable.

If you're a professional who depends on an easy-to-use lightweight tablet for work which requires you to travel a lot, look no further.

Price: from $599 (64 GB); from $819 (256 GB)

iPad Pro - for those who live and breathe the iPad

Big, powerful and pricey. The iPad Pro can be described in those three words which could mean extremely different things to different users. However, it is clear that the iPad Pro is the alpha out of all the 4 models. It comes with the strongest A12X Bionic chip which simply means you can run more apps and process everything very smoothly. It also comes in 12.9 inches which is the biggest screen out of all iPads. This is a boon for professionals who use the screen to design, edit or produce work regularly.

The rear camera is 12MP and can record 4K video at 60 frames per second.

If you're a professional designer or artist who depends hugely on a tablet for work, the iPad Pro is the obvious choice.

Price:

11 inch model - from $1,199 (64 GB); from $1,419 (256 GB); from $1,719 (512 GB); from $2,019 (1 TB)

12.9 inch model - from $1,499 (64 GB); from $1,719 (256 GB); from $2,019 (512 GB); from $2,319 (1 TB)

Now that we've round up every iPad there is in the market, it's time for you to get yours!

