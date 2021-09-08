Far Cry 3 is free on PC for a limited time ahead of Far Cry 6 release

Ahead of Far Cry 6‘s release on Oct 7, Ubisoft is offering up the PC version of Far Cry 3 (one of the best entries in the franchise). If you have yet to try the 2012 game or simply want to revisit it on the PC, you can now claim it for FREE via the Ubisoft Store. You have till Sept 11 at 02.30pm (your local time) to claim your free copy of the game on Ubisoft Connect PC.

Far Cry 3 is an open-world FPS set on an island unlike any other. A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realise that the only way to escape this darkness … is to embrace it.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.