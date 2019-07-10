FBI director warns Facebook could become platform of child pornographers

US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher Wray said on Friday that Facebook's proposal to encrypt its popular messaging programme would turn the platform into a "dream come true for predators and child pornographers".

Mr Wray, who was one of several top Justice Department officials on Friday to address a crowd of law enforcement and child protection officials in Washington, said that Facebook's plan would produce "a lawless space created not by the American people or their representatives but by the owners of one big company".

Facebook intends to add encryption of wide swathes of communications on its platform.

His speech ratchets up the pressure on Facebook as the US and allied governments renew their push to weaken the digital protections around the billions of messages people exchange each day.