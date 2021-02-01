February has the best PlayStation Plus lineup of free games in a long time

As if you didn’t have enough reason to spend your weekends inside.

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting three games in February: Control Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie and Destruction AllStars. Destruction AllStars is a PlayStation 5 exclusive game, and it’s making its debut for free on PlayStation Plus.

Sony has also released a new State of Play video with more information on the game.

PlayStation 5 owners will get a lot out of February’s lineup. First up is Control: Ultimate Edition, which is a re-release of Remedy Entertainment’s atmospheric X-Files-like game with next-gen upgrades.

This version of the game comes with both The Foundation and AWE expansions, the latter of which crosses over Remedy’s previous game Alan Wake.

Anyone who owns the Ultimate Edition will get a free next-gen upgrade, with a 60fps performance mode or 30fps with ray tracing. If you own the base version of the game, you get no such upgrades (which is idiotic) - so it’s worth grabbing this even if you’ve already played the game.

The second free game is developer Pixelopus’ action-adventure game Concrete Genie. This is a really wholesome game that has you visit the gloomy town of Denska, and bring it to vibrant life using magical genies that you create from scratch.

The game also features PlayStation VR support, which might help you paint up genies with more accuracy.

In our review of the game, we said: “Its visual style and art design is simply breathtaking, and its relaxing painting mechanics make it a truly unique offering in today’s slew of blockbuster games.”

Finally, we have Destruction AllStars. This game has you bring chaos to the arena with multiplayer vehicular combat. You can play as one of 16 characters in four game modes, making use of character abilities and unique vehicles to fight off other players and take the win.

This game is developed by Lucid Games, and many of its staff were involved in the Wipeout franchise - making this a cool spiritual successor for fans.

All of these games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers for free beginning on Feb 1, 2021. Destruction AllStars will stay on until April 5, but you only have until March 1 to get Control and Concrete Genie. Until then, you still have time to claim January’s free games .

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.