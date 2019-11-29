Female representation in esports is in 'terrible state', says esports organisation CEO

Female representation in esports is in a 'terrible state' and attitudes must change for women gamers to feel more welcome, according to Team Vitality co-founder and chief executive Nicolas Maurer.

The Frenchman, whose esports company ranks in the top three in Europe and partners Renault in the Formula One esports pro series, said audiences needed to be educated and gender stereotypes confronted.

No woman driver has competed in a real Formula One race since 1976 and no female gamer has yet featured in the virtual series, whose third season ends at London's Gfinity Arena next week.

Across all esports games on average, according to Maurer, women make up about 20 per cent of the audience while even fewer participate.

"One of the big challenges, and a very interesting area of development for esports, is the number of women being pro, which is close to zero right now," the Frenchman told Reuters at an event to showcase Vitality's partnership with Renault.

"A terrible state, we have to admit."

Vitality, the leading esports outfit in France and among the top three in Europe, also has teams competing in competitions such as League of Legends, Rocket League, Fortnite and Hearthstone.

Maurer said the challenge for "everyone involved in the ecosystem" was how to create the right structure for women to rise through the ranks and become professional.

"There are a lot of women playing videogames but they are not climbing because they lack role models, we have a culture where they don't always feel welcome," he said.